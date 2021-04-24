Sullivan signed his RFA tender with the Packers on Friday, Tom Silverstein of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.
Sullivan will officially stick with Green Bay for a third straight season. After proving capable while starting 10 of 16 games last season, he once again looks destined for an important role in the Packers' secondary.
