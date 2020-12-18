Sullivan (hip) does not carry an injury designation into Saturday's matchup against the Panthers, Wez Hodkiewicz of the Packers' official site reports.

Sullivan was limited throughout the practice week after injuring his hip last Sunday against the Lions, but he's seemingly demonstrated enough to team trainers to earn the nod for Saturday night's matchup. Sullivan has started eight times for the Packers this season, after collecting just one combined start between 2018 and 2019. He'll be responsible for helping to slow down Carolina's potent WR duo of Robby Anderson and DJ Moore.