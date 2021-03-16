Sullivan signed an RFA tender with the Packers on Tuesday, meaning he'll remain with the team next season, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports.
Sullivan started 10 of 16 games last season at cornerback, taking his only interception of the season to the house while adding 41 tackles and six passes defensed.
More News
-
Packers' Chandon Sullivan: Taken off injury report•
-
Packers' Chandon Sullivan: Injures hip Sunday•
-
Packers' Chandon Sullivan: Set to start outside Sunday•
-
Packers' Chandon Sullivan: Full speed ahead•
-
Packers' Chandon Sullivan: Evaluated for concussion•
-
Packers' Chandon Sullivan: Returns INT for six•