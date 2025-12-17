default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Brooks (chest) was estimated as a limited participant for the Packers' walkthrough practice Tuesday.

Brooks was a bit more involved in the offense in Week 15 with Josh Jacobs playing through a lingering knee injury, but it looks like he might have hurt his chest during Sunday's game. He still has two more chances to log a full practice before Green Bay releases its final practice report of the week Thursday.

More News