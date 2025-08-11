Brooks had five carries for 17 yards in Saturday's 30-10 preseason loss to the Jets.

Roles remain unsettled behind starting running back Josh Jacobs, but with fellow ball carriers Emanuel Wilson (knee) and MarShawn Lloyd (groin) absent for the exhibition opener, Brooks worked as the No. 2 option -- and essentially the top back with Jacobs playing only one snap. Expect Brooks, Wilson and Lloyd to continue competing for snaps -- and perhaps a roster spot -- all the way up until cutdown day.