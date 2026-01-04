Brooks carries the ball 13 times for 61 yards in Sunday's 16-3 loss to the Vikings.

The No. 3 running back on the Green Bay depth chart saw his most extensive action of the season as the team rested Josh Jacobs (knee/ankle) ahead of the playoffs, and Brooks wound up leading the Packers in rushing yards despite seeing less volume than Emanual Wilson. Brooks came into the game with just 14 carries for 45 yards on the season, so he's unlikely to make any kind of impact in the wild-card round.