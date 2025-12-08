Wilson was targeted once and caught one pass for six yards in Sunday's 28-21 victory over the Bears.

Brooks got a season-high 29 snaps in Week 12 with starting running back Josh Jacobs unavailable, and he still got 18 the following week with Jacobs back in action. However, he was on the field for only eight plays in Sunday's contest. Fellow reserve Emanuel Wilson received just as many, but he did get three touches compared to only the one for his counterpart. Brooks should continue seeing a few snaps on passing downs, but Wilson remains the top option behind Jacobs, and both may fill only bit roles with the starter back at full speed.