Brooks turned seven carries into 29 yards and failed to haul in his lone target during the Packers' 39-22 loss to the Vikings on Sunday.

With Josh Jacobs (personal) on the Commissioner's Exempt List to open the season, the Packers went with a one-two punch of Brooks and MarShawn Lloyd in the backfield. Brooks 38 snaps on offense were ahead of Lloyd (30), though the latter led all Packers running backs with 13 for 37 yards. Neither RB managed to get anything going in the passing game, so the Packers may just ride the hot hand on a game-to-game basis while Jacobs is sidelined. The Packers will stay on the road for their Week 2 matchup against the Jets on Sept. 20.