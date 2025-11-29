Brooks didn't get any carries but caught both of his targets for nine yards in Thursday's 31-24 win over Detroit.

On a day when six different Packers -- including three WRs -- got at least one carry, Brooks was invisible in the running game. However, he did notch a pair of catches to ensure his name appeared in the box score. Brooks has 11 rushes and 10 catches on the campaign as Green Bay's No. 3 RB, so it's not out of the norm for him to be featured more as a pass catcher than as a ball carrier during his limited offensive snaps.