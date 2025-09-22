Packers' Chris Brooks: No touches in loss
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Brooks did not record a touch in Sunday's 13-10 loss to the Browns.
The eight snaps Brooks played in Week 3 were not far off the 10 snaps he averaged over the first two weeks, but he did not get the football after racking up five touches beforehand. Brooks and Emanuel Wilson -- who finished with six carries Sunday -- will continue working situationally behind starting running back Josh Jacobs.
More News
-
Packers' Chris Brooks: Three catches in Week 2 win•
-
Packers' Chris Brooks: Operates as backup•
-
Packers' Chris Brooks: Works behind Jacobs•
-
Packers' Chris Brooks: Finishes with five carries•
-
Packers' Chris Brooks: Taking some first-team snaps•
-
Packers' Chris Brooks: Minimal production against Eagles•