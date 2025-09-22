default-cbs-image
Brooks did not record a touch in Sunday's 13-10 loss to the Browns.

The eight snaps Brooks played in Week 3 were not far off the 10 snaps he averaged over the first two weeks, but he did not get the football after racking up five touches beforehand. Brooks and Emanuel Wilson -- who finished with six carries Sunday -- will continue working situationally behind starting running back Josh Jacobs.

