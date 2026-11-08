The Packers didn't activate Brooks (ankle) from injured reserve Saturday, Weston Hodkiewicz of the Packers' official site reports.

Brooks landed on IR in early October and has missed the required four games. He was designated to return Wednesday and was limited in practice all week before drawing a tag of questionable for Sunday's game against New England. The running back didn't end up being activated Saturday, so Brooks isn't eligible to suit up again until at least Sunday, Nov. 15, against Minnesota.