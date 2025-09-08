Brooks had one carry for one yard and one reception for two yards in Sunday's 27-13 victory over the Lions.

Josh Jacobs started at running back and handled all but three of the 23 touches racked up by Green Bay ball carriers, but Brooks was next in line, finishing with nine snaps and two touches compared to the two plays and one carry logged by fellow reserve Emanuel Wilson. The latter is a more effective runner and -- depending on the status of MarShawn Lloyd (hamstring) -- could be the favorite for carries if Jacobs were to go down, but as things stand consider Brooks the No. 2 option thanks to his superiority in the passing game, both as a receiver and blocker.