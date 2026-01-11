Brooks finished the 2025 regular season with 27 carries for 106 yards and 13 catches (on 17 targets) for 91 yards across 17 games with the Packers.

With 2024 third-rounder MarShawn Lloyd (hamstring) spending the entire season on injured reserve, Brooks stepped up as the Packers' third option out of the backfield behind Josh Jacobs and Emanuel Wilson. Brooks split his snaps fairly evenly across offense and special teams but took on more offensive responsibilities in Weeks 12 and 18 (both times against the Vikings) when Jacobs was sidelined, with the former accumulating 19 carries for 82 yards and one catch for five yards over those two games. Brooks enters the offseason as a restricted free agent and could be tendered by the Packers.