Brooks had eight carries for 21 yards and one reception for five yards in Sunday's 23-6 victory over the Vikings.

The nine touches were the most Brooks has recorded in a game since joining the Packers in 2024, but they came in a contest in which starter Josh Jacobs (knee) sat out and fellow reserve Emanuel Wilson got the ball a whopping 30 times. Brooks could again be busier than usual if Jacobs is unable to play Thursday against the Lions, but in such a scenario he would still be the No. 2 option behind Wilson.