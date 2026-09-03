Brooks is set to begin the season as one of Green Bay's top three available running backs alongside MarShawn Lloyd and Kaleb Johnson, as Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that the NFL placed Josh Jacobs (personal) on the Commissioner's Exempt List on Sunday.

Jacobs will spend an indeterminate amount of time on the Commissioner's Exempt List while his legal situation is sorted out. His absence creates an opportunity for Green Bay's running backs. Brooks is the most experienced of the team's available options at the position, having appeared in 41 regular-season games, including 32 with the Packers. Injuries have limited the currently healthy Lloyd to just one regular-season appearance in two years, while the recent trade acquisition Johnson seemed to be on the verge of being cut by Pittsburgh following a 28-carry rookie campaign in 2025.