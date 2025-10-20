Brooks was targeted once but did not record a touch in Sunday's 27-23 victory over the Cardinals.

Fellow reserve running back Emanuel Wilson saw some extra snaps with top ball carrier Josh Jacobs spending less time on the field than usual due to an illness and calf injury, but there was no visible change to the workload for Brooks. The pecking order is pretty clearly defined in Green Bay's backfield, and Wilson -- who played 68 snaps to 25 for Brooks over the last four games -- would be the primary beneficiary should Jacobs sustain any sort of setback.