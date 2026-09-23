Brooks tallied four carries for 11 yards and caught 1 of 2 targets for 15 yards during Sunday's 20-17 overtime win versus the Jets.

Brooks was on the field for 27 of the Packers' 59 offensive snaps in Week 2, with Kaleb Johnson and MarShawn Lloyd each logging 16. However, Brooks ceded carries to both players, and he tied Lloyd with two targets. The 26-year-old has totaled 40 yards off 11 carries (3.6 YPC), adding one catch for 15 yards in his two regular-season appearances in 2026. While Josh Jacobs (personal) sits on the Commissioner's Exempt List, there will continue to be opportunities for Brooks, Lloyd and Johnson, though it appears head coach Matt LaFleur is content with a timeshare, lowering the ceiling for all of them moving ahead, including the Week 3 meeting with Atlanta.