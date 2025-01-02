Brooks (ankle) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports.

Brooks has opened the week with consecutive limited practices due to an ankle injury he likely picked up during the Packers' Week 17 loss against the Vikings. He didn't register a carry across seven offensive snaps in that game, but in the five games prior he turned 15 carries into 71 yards and a touchdown while adding five catches on as many targets for 27 yards. Brooks could have a larger role on offense in Sunday's regular-season finale against the Bears if Josh Jacobs (wrist) is limited or unable to play.