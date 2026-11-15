Brooks (ankle) is active for Sunday's game versus the Vikings, Mike Spofford of the Packers' official site reports.

Brooks is back after a five-game stint on injured reserve due to an ankle issue that he suffered in Week 4. With top RB Josh Jacobs (finger) out of the lineup and Pierre Strong a healthy scratch Sunday, Brooks rejoins a backfield composed of MarShawn Lloyd and Kaleb Johnson. Brooks got some modest run with the Packers offense before he was sidelined, turning 15 rushes into 70 yards (4.7 YPC) and three catches (on five targets) for 24 yards, but he's most valuable in pass protection for QB Jordan Love.