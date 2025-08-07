Brooks has been getting some first-team snaps while fellow running backs Emanuel Wilson (knee) and MarShawn Lloyd (groin) recover from injuries, Wes Hodkiewicz of packers.com reports.

Some may have assumed that Lloyd, a 2024 third-round pick, would settle in as the No. 2 running back after an injury-plagued rookie season. It instead seems Wilson was putting up a good fight to keep the job, at least until he left practice early last Friday with a knee injury, four days after the groin issue forced Lloyd out of action. Neither has returned yet, leaving Brooks as the No. 2 RB in training camp after he handled the No. 3 role for most of last year. He'll presumably have a spot on the practice squad, if nothing else, with a chance to get involved on offense if Josh Jacobs misses time.