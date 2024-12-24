Brooks had six carries for 23 yards and a touchdown and one reception for two yards in Monday's 34-0 victory over the Saints.

Brooks came close to picking up his first score a couple times earlier in the season, and he finally found paydirt in Week 16. Both Brooks and Emanuel Wilson were more involved than usual Monday, but that's because the Packers ran away on the scoreboard and conserved starter Josh Jacobs. In a key matchup for both the Packers and Vikings in Week 17, it seems likely Jacobs will reprise his role as the bell cow back.