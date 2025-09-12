Brooks didn't record a carry but caught three of four targets for 27 yards in Thursday's 27-18 win over the Commanders.

Brooks played 13 snaps on offense to Emanuel Wilson's five, suggesting the former has established himself as the top backup to workhorse Josh Jacobs, at least until MarShawn Lloyd (hamstring) reenters the picture. Barring an injury to Jacobs, none of Green Bay's backup running backs will have much standalone fantasy value.