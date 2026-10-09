Brooks (ankle) has been ruled out for Sunday's game versus the Bears, Wes Hodkiewicz of the Packers' official site reports.

Brooks limped off the field in the first quarter of this past Sunday's win at Tampa Bay and wasn't able to return due to an ankle injury, which kept him out of all Week 5 practices. With Brooks unavailable this weekend, MarShawn Lloyd, Kaleb Johnson and Pierre Strong will be Green Bay's backfield options. Brooks' next chance to suit up is Sunday, Oct. 18 against the Cowboys.