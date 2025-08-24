Brooks recorded four carries for 15 yards in Saturday's 20-7 preseason win over the Seahawks.

Brooks was the second back into the game behind Josh Jacobs, though he did rotate carries with Emanuel Wilson for a few drives. Wilson was the more efficient back but played deeper into the game, suggesting Brooks could be either second or third on the depth chart depending on Marshawn Lloyd's (hamstring) status for a Week 1 matchup against the Lions.