Brooks rushed once for four yards and caught four of five targets for 22 yards in Wednesday's Thanksgiving Eve loss to the Rams.

Brooks and Kaleb Johnson split the workload pretty evenly at running back for Green Bay, with the former logging 19 offensive snaps and the latter 24. Meanwhile, MarShawn Lloyd tallied just three snaps on offense. Whereas Johnson led the group with eight carries, Brooks was by far the most active in the passing game, tying for the overall team lead with both his five targets and four receptions. He had just four catches over five games coming into Wednesday, so it remains to be seen if the bump in work as a pass catcher continues for Brooks moving forward. The entire breakdown of the Packers backfield could shift in Week 13 against the Saints if Josh Jacobs (finger) is ready to return to action.