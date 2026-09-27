Brooks caught his only target for four yards and added a tackle on special teams during the Packers' 35-14 loss to the Falcons on Thursday.

Brooks totalled 40 yards on 11 carries through the first two games of the regular season. However, he wasn't involved in the rushing game Thursday, though Kaleb Johnson and MarShawn Lloyd combined for only 17 yards on eight carries. Part of the Packers' struggles in the running game has to do with injuries to the offensive line, though it's hard to trust Brooks, Johnson or Lloyd for consistent production, even if Josh Jacobs (personal) continues to remain on the Commissioner's Exempt List. The Packers hit the road for a Week 4 tilt against the Buccaneers on Sunday, Oct. 4.