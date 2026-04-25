The Packers selected McClellan in the third round of the 2026 NFL Draft, 77th overall.

McClellan transferred to Missouri in 2024 after spending the two prior seasons with Florida, and he emerged as a starter in each of his two years with Mizzou. During his senior year in 2025, he posted 48 tackles, including 6.0 sacks, and two pass defenses across 13 games. McClellan's 6-foot-4 frame and large hands make him NFL-ready from a physical standpoint, and that showed with his prowess as a run stopper. He has the versatility to line up in zero- and one-technique across the defensive front, though he'll need to be more consistent as a pass rusher to earn more snaps for himself in Green Bay. McClellan figures to work in rotation behind Javon Hargrave with Warren Brinson, among others.