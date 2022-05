Slayton was claimed off waivers by the Packers on Tuesday,Aaron Wilson of ProFootballNetwork.com reports.

Slayton was waived by the 49ers on Monday after spending the 2021 season on San Francisco's practice squad and has yet to make his on-field NFL debut. The 2019 seventh-round pick will look to carve out a spot for himself on Green Bay's depth chart alongside backup nose tackles Tedarrell Slaton and Jonathan Ford behind clear-cut starter Kenny Clark.