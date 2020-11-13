Coach Matt LaFleur said Friday that he's optimistic about Kirksey's (pectoral) chances of suiting up for Sunday's game against Jacksonville, Rob Demovsky of ESPN NFL Nation reports.

Kirksey's status will be confirmed by Saturday, as the team will need to activate him from IR in order for the linebacker to be eligible to suit up Sunday. Wide receiver Allen Lazard (abdomen) is in the same situation. Kirksey had been off to a hot start prior to getting hurt in Week 3, opening the season with a pair of 12-tackle performances.