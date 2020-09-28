Kirksey is expected to miss games with a shoulder injury he picked up in Sunday's 37-30 win over the Saints, but the injury isn't expected to require surgery, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports.

The nature of Kirksey's injury still isn't clear, but it's unlikely he plays in Week 4's matchup against the Falcons. However, he could have a chance to return after the Week 5 bye, but there's still no clear timeline or report on the nature of his injury. Ty Summers filled the void when he went down Sunday and will likely continue to do so until Kirksey returns.