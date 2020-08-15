Kirksey feels completely healthy ahead of the 2020 campaign, Matt Schneidman of The Athletic reports.
Kirksey has missed most of the last two seasons due to separate hamstring and pectoral injuries, but when healthy has proven to be an above-average middle linebacker capable of playing all three downs. It's a uniquely interesting spot to monitor throughout training camp for IDP leagues given previous Packers starting middle linebacker, Blake Martinez, averaged 148 tackles in each of the last three seasons. Kirksey has far more range and explosiveness than the now current Giants starter, but a history of nagging injuries could thwart a possible underrated star in IDP formats.