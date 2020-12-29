Kirksey recorded a sack and an interception across 12 defensive snaps in Sunday's win over the Titans.

Kirksey played limited snaps Sunday night but was still able to make a huge impact, as the veteran recorded his first sack and second interception in a Packers' uniform. From Week 10 through Week 15, Kirksey was averaging over 62 snaps per game but it appears Green Bay is now favoring Krys Barnes for the time being.