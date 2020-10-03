The Packers placed Kirksey (pectoral) on injured reserve Saturday, Wes Hodkiewicz of the team's official site reports.

Kirksey was already ruled out for Monday's game versus the Falcons, and he now won't be able to return until Week 7 against the Texans, at the earliest. The former Browns linebacker played every defensive snap before suffering this injury and piled up 27 tackles through three games. Ty Summers, Krys Barnes and Oren Burks will need to step up during his absence.