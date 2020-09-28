Kirksey (shoulder) is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Saints.
With the oft-injured Kirksey sidelined, Ty Summers is filling in at inside linebacker. Kirksey would be a big loss for Green Bay's run defense after racking up 12 tackles in each of the team's first two games this season.
