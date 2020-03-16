Play

Kirksey (pectoral) is signing a two-year, $16 million contract with the Packers, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Kirksey was cut by the Browns last week, having played just nine games through two seasons of a four-year, $38 million contract. It looks like he won't be taking much of a pay cut for practical purposes, with the Packers banking on the 27-year-old to return to his peak form of 2016 and 2017. Kirksey started all 32 games between those two seasons, piling up 286 tackles and six sacks in a three-down role. He'll start at inside linebacker for Green Bay, potentially allowing the team to move on from impending free agent Blake Martinez. The pectoral tear that ended Kirksey's 2019 campaign in September shouldn't be an issue by the time training camp begins.

