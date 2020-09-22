Kirksey recorded 12 tackles (10 solo) in Sunday's win over the Lions.
Kirksey was all over the field Sunday, as he now has 24 total tackles through his first two games with the Packers. What may be even more impressive is the fact that the linebacker, who has struggled with injuries in his past, has not missed a defensive snap yet this season.
