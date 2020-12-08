Kirksey collected seven tackles (five solo) in Sunday's 30-16 victory over the Eagles.
Kirksey turned in another solid showing, leading the Packers with seven tackles on the way to a win. He's now registered 30 tackles (17 solo), two passes defensed and an interception over his last four contests.
More News
-
Packers' Christian Kirksey: Puts together big day in loss•
-
Packers' Christian Kirksey: Plays every snap in return•
-
Packers' Christian Kirksey: Returns from IR•
-
Packers' Christian Kirksey: Coach optimistic about return•
-
Packers' Christian Kirksey: Won't return Thursday•
-
Packers' Christian Kirksey: Cleared for practice•