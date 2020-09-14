Kirksey made a team-leading 12 tackles (six solo) in Sunday's victory over the Vikings.
The Packers are banking on Kirksey staying healthy and playing a big role in the middle of their defense in 2020, and he did just that in Week 1. Kirksey was on the field for all 52 plays run by the Vikings' offense, so he will have plenty opportunities to make stops as long as he is out there. Keep in mind, the player he replaced in Green Bay -- Blake Martinez -- finished second in the league with 155 total tackles a year ago.
