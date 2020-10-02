Kirksey (pectoral) was unable to participate during Thursday's practice session.
The long-time Brown remains doubtful for Week 4, after Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reported that Kirksey would "miss some time" with the injury he suffered against the Saints on Sunday Night Football. If Kirksey is indeed unable to go in an upcoming Monday night matchup against Atlanta, 2019 seventh-round pick Ty Summers would stand to see an uptick in defensive usage.
