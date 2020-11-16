Kirksey posted seven tackles (four solo) in Sunday's 24-20 win over the Jaguars.

Kirksey returned to action after six weeks on IR with a pectoral injury, and he played every defensive snap and led the team in tackles. His starting job should be secure even when Krys Barnes returns from the reserve/COVID-19 list, too. Kirksey is an intriguing IDP play, as he's piled up 31 tackles in the three games he finished healthy.

More News