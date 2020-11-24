Kirksey registered 11 tackles (six solo), one pass defensed and an interception in Sunday's game against the Colts.

Kirksey was the recipient of a tipped pass from Philip Rivers in the first half, ultimately resulting in a touchdown for his squad. The linebacker also led his team in tackles, marking his third double-digit total in five games this year. Kirksey has collected 45 tackles (28 solo) and one pass defensed to go with Sunday's interception so far this season.