The Packers activated Kirksey (pectoral) from injured reserve Saturday.
Kirksey will return to the lineup Sunday against the Jaguars, and he should start at inside linebacker right away. In the two games this season where Kirksey played every snap, he totaled 12 tackles. The 28-year-old has a high floor as an IDP option, but his ceiling is capped, as he hasn't recorded a sack since the 2017 season.
