Kirksey (shoulder) has been ruled out for the remainder of Sunday's game against the Saints.
Kirksey got hurt in the first half and was ruled out at halftime. Ty Summers should continue to fill in for Kirksey, who will set his sights on a Week 4 return against the Falcons.
More News
-
Packers' Christian Kirksey: Hurts shoulder, return questionable•
-
Packers' Christian Kirksey: Leads team in tackles•
-
Packers' Christian Kirksey: Leads team in tackles•
-
Packers' Christian Kirksey: Excited about health entering 2020•
-
Packers' Christian Kirksey: Foresees big plays in 2020•
-
Packers' Christian Kirksey: Inks deal with Green Bay•