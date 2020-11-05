The Packers failed to activate Kirksey (pectoral) for Thursday's game against the 49ers, Matt Schneidman of The Athletic reports.

Kirksey returned to practice Oct. 28, signaling his impending return to the field. The Packers still have two weeks to take the veteran off injured reserve, so there's certainly a good chance for Kirksey to return this season. Kirksey racked up 12 tackles through the first two games before getting hurt, and he'll have an extra 10 days to prepare before his next chance to suit up in Week 10 against Jacksonville.