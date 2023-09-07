Watson (hamstring) wasn't spotted at practice Thursday and is expected to be listed as a non-participant for the second day in a row, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports.

Watson may have been able to take part in some rehab work behind closed doors at the Packers' facility, but his lack of on-field reps for the second day in a row leaves him trending in the wrong direction for Sunday's season opener versus the Bears. The Packers will see if Watson can get back on the practice field Friday in some capacity before giving him a designation for Sunday's contest. The Green Bay receiver group already looks banged up heading into Week 1, as Romeo Doubs (hamstring) also sat out Wednesday's session and Dontayvion Wicks (hamstring) was a limited participant.