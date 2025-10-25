The Packers activated Watson (knee) from the reserve/PUP list Saturday, but he remains questionable for Sunday's game against the Steelers.

Watson was limited in practice all week and drew the questionable tag for Week 8, but his activation from the PUP list Saturday is a positive sign for the 2022 second-rounder. He is in the final stages of his recovery from a torn right ACL that he sustained in Week 18 of the 2024 season against the Bears, but whether he plays Sunday may not be officially known until the Packers announce their list of inactive players approximately 90 minutes prior to the 8:20 p.m. ET kickoff. Watson's return would bolster Green Bay's wide receiver corps, who will be without Dontayvion Wicks (calf) for Week 8 while rookie first-rounder Matthew Golden (hip) is listed as questionable.