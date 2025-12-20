Watson (chest/shoulder) is active for Saturday's game at Chicago, Mike Spofford of the Packers' official site reports.

Watson seemed destined to miss time after he suffered a chest injury last Sunday against the Broncos that forced a visit to a Denver-area hospital. Having said that, he followed up no activity at Tuesday's walkthrough with back-to-back limited practices, leaving the door open for him to play this weekend. Coach Matt LaFleur told Zach Kruse of USA Today on Thursday that Wednesday's session was "encouraging" for Watshon, but that his availability was "going to come down to a medical decision and where he's at Saturday." With his status now confirmed for Week 16, Watson will join Romeo Doubs, Jayden Reed, Matthew Golden, Dontayvion Wicks (ankle), Bo Melton and Savion Williams as the wide receivers available to QB Jordan Love.