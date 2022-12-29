Watson (hip) was a non-participant at Thursday's practice.
Coach Matt LaFleur told Matt Schneidman of The Athletic earlier Thursday that Watson was in line to practice in a limited capacity, but the rookie wide receiver ended up going down as a DNP for a second straight session. Watson thus has only one more chance Friday to mix into drills before the Packers likely hand him a designation ahead of Sunday's contest against the Vikings.
