Watson (knee) was a non-participant at Thursday's practice, Matt Schneidman of The Athletic reports.

Watson attempted to play through a left knee injury that he sustained during Monday's win against the Saints but ultimately was shut down. On Tuesday, coach Matt LaFleur called the issue "just a bruise" and noted that Watson's availability for Sunday's game at Minnesota would be determined by his on-field work this week, per Wes Hodkiewicz of the Packers' official site. With none to speak of yet through Thursday, Watson may be trending in the wrong direction, but his situation may receive some clarity as soon as the team posts its final practice report of the week Friday. Dontayvion Wicks, Bo Melton and Malik Heath all could stand to benefit behind Jayden Reed and Romeo Doubs if Watson is limited or out this weekend.