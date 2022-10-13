Watson (hamstring) was a non-participant at practice Thursday.
Watson sustained a right hamstring injury this past Sunday against the Giants in London and has yet to get back on the practice field. The Packers have one more session on the docket this week before they likely hand the rookie second-round pick a designation for Sunday's contest versus the Jets.
